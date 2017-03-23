DA says MEC must take decisive action to ensure there are no more fatalities during strike by social development workers

Nandi Mayathula-Khoza must be held accountable for baby’s death

Gauteng Social Development MEC, Nandi Mayathula-Khoza must take decisive action to ensure that there are no more fatalities during the strike by social development workers.

The death of a baby who was transferred to an NGO from a state facility in the wake of the strike speaks volumes to the lack of concern that this ANC-led administration has for those that are at the mercy of its care.

The DA would like to pass on its condolences to the family who lost their child, in a similar manner to those who lost loved ones during the Esidimeni tragedy.

MEC Mayathula-Khoza must shoulder the blame for this death, as it is her responsibility to ensure that contingency measures are put in place during a period of dispute by workers.

The DA will question the MEC to understand how this tragedy was allowed to take place and what measures have been put in place to ensure that an incident such as this never takes place again.

Issued by Refiloe Nt’sekhe, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development, 22 March 2017