Organisation says it has been rare for Cabinet Ministers to follow legal advice in recent times

Mbalula has done the right thing

13 April 2017

The Save South Africa campaign commends Police Minister Fikile Mbalula for his wise decision not to pursue the legal campaign to reinstate former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza.

In recent times, it’s been rare for a Cabinet Minister to follow legal advice, and Minister Mbalula has made the correct decision in doing so – particularly as his predecessor’s aim was clearly to undermine the state’s corruption-busting potential.

The challenge facing Minister Mbalula now is to ensure that Ntlemeza’s successor is someone who enjoys public confidence, and who uses the position to address rampant corruption rather than playing politics.

We don’t want to be in the same position again where another questionable appointment is made. This is an early test for Minister Mbalula, and an important one -- it will define perceptions of the remainder of his time in office.

Issued by Save South Africa Campaign, 13 April 2017