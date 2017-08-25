DA says prisoners escaped when their transport was ambushed by a group of armed men

Mbalula must account for 20 escaped prisoners

24 August 2017

The Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, must fully account for the 20 prisoners who escaped yesterday evening while being transported in Johannesburg.

Reports that twenty awaiting trial prisoners escaped when their transport was ambushed by a group of armed men in Southgate, Johannesburg, yesterday are incredibly concerning.

South Africans already fear for their safety every single day. Now there are more criminals on the loose who escaped while awaiting trial.

It is crucial that the Minister takes the country in his confidence by supplying a detailed explanation for this and how the South African Police Service (SAPS) plans to apprehend these prisoners.

Minister Mbalula has a duty to improve the safety of our citizens and must therefore fully account for how a prison break of this magnitude can happen.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 24 August 2017