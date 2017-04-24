DA MP says IPID's answering affidavit contains serious allegations of interference in investigation

Mbalula must suspend Phahlane today

In light of the damning answering affidavit by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the DA reiterates our call for Acting National Police Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, to be immediately suspended given the multiple disturbing allegations that he has interfered in the investigation against him.

Reports today and the affidavit specifically states that “There is a high probability that Phahlane is using his office and authority to undermine the investigation.” Phahlane has also already made contact with two of the potential witnesses against him, and has also gained access to a case file listing intended witnesses.

The fact that he has the names and details of these witnesses combined with his prior use of intimidation and refusal to co-operate with the IPID investigation is more than enough grounds for the Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, to immediately suspend him.

These allegations are extremely serious.

It is clear that Phahlane will continue to do everything in his power to frustrate the IPID investigation, which must be allowed to continue so that IPID can come to a conclusion as soon as possible.

It is high time that the South African Police Services (SAPS) be led by someone who is fit and proper so that our police service can focus on their mandate of bringing down the unacceptably high crime rate in the country.

Phahlane is simply not beyond reproach and needs to go. Mbalula needs to do the right thing and suspend Phahlane today.

Statement issued by Zakhele Mbhele MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 21 April 2017