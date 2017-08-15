League says false narrative by neo-liberal media is deliberate, concerted and malicious

ANCWL STATEMENT ON THE FALSE NARRATIVE BY SUNDAY TIMES ON THE LEAGUE'S POSITION ON DEPUTY MINISTER MANANA

13 August 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted but not surprised by the misleading false narrative by Sibongakonke Shoba of the Sunday Times regarding the position of ANCWL on the reported case of physical assault of a young women by Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana and his friends.

The Sunday Times has been deliberate and consistent in trying to make Cde Bathabile Dlamini irrelevant when it comes to issues affecting women.

This false narrative by the likes of Sibongakonke is deliberate, concerted and malicious to tarnish the ANCWL under the leadership of President Cde Bathabile Dlamini and her collective. The aim is to create an impression that Deputy Minister Manana is being protected by the ANCWL in particular its President. Cde Bathabile has been on the record stating that if the ANC is the leader of society, ANC male comrades must be in the forefront of fighting this scourge. It is done purposefully to cause divisions within the ANCWL supporters and its members and delegitimize the organisation in the eyes of the public.

The ANCWL is much aware that the false reporting by some neoliberal media houses will intensify as the ANC approaches its National Elective Conference. Some neoliberal media houses are active participants in the lobbying and persuasion process. They would like to see their preferred candidate to emerge at all costs. It is unfortunate that journalists like Sibongakonke are consciously or unconsciously co-opted by their masters to tarnish the image of individuals or structures that support any candidate different from the ones preferred by the neo-liberal media houses.

The ANCWL stands by its statement released on the 7th of August 2017 condemning Deputy Minister Manana and his friends and calling for all perpetrators to face the might of the law. All shall be equal before the law and we are hoping for a fair and just trial as no one is above the law. Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law, the ANCWL is resolute in its support to the victims of violence. The ANCWL has been in the forefront of the fight against gender based violence and the struggle continues. Cde Bathabile emphasised the call of the ANCWL on the ANC to deal decisively without favour with any of its ANC members involved in the abuse of women in any form in the society as a whole. Any leader or member of the ANC involved in abuse of women, irrespective of his stature in the organisation must be disciplined.

This false narratives by the Sunday Times on this matter will not derail the ANCWL's call for the ANC as a leader of society to take a lead and consistently fight against women abuse without any fear nor favour. The ANCWL as an integral part of the ANC, will continue to campaign for an end to all forms of violence against women, children and other vulnerable groups.

Cde Bathabile has personally told the Deputy Minister that the ANCWL will stand with the victims.

Statement issued by Cde Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 14 August 2017