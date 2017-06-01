DA says Jacob Mamabolo must in future ensure that properly skilled contractors are appointed

MEC admits failure in managing the construction at Charlotte Maxeke

31 May 2017

Infrastructure Development MEC, Jacob Mamabolo admitted the department’s failure to manage the construction at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital efficiently and enforcing quality standards.

He admitted this during the media briefing today on the findings of investigations into the collapse of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital roof.

The MEC’s failure to manage this construction project has resulted in the injury of five people.

Efficient site communication, and a health and risk management protocol must be implemented to ensure the safety of construction sites.

Thandzani Trading Enterprise, the construction company executing a waterproofing contract at the hospital, will be held liable for the collapse.

The role of the department’s officials is also being investigated.

MEC Mamabolo must ensure that skilled contractors that meet the minimum quality work standards are appointed.

The uncaring Department of Infrastructure Development only visited the five victims who were injured during the collapse on 14 March 2017, two weeks after the incident.

The DA will engage MEC Mamabolo to ensure that all the necessary steps are taken to hold those that are responsible to account, including Departmental officials.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, 31 May 2017