Party says dept has not done enough to address the 600 000 housing backlog in the province

MEC Mashatile wastes R500 million instead of providing housing

12 June 2017

Gauteng Human Settlement MEC, Paul Mashatile, has revealed that it has cost his department R500 million in legal fees over the last 12 months to prevent the spread of new informal settlements as a result of increasing land invasions in Gauteng.

Despite MEC Mashatile’s pleas with Gauteng residents to stop land invasions this trend is likely to continue as, his department has not done enough to address the 600 000 housing backlog in the province.

Gauteng residents are tired and frustrated with the ANC government’s empty promises on delivering decent and adequate houses.

Housing backlogs and corruption in housing allocations have resulted in wide spread protests and the establishments of new informal settlements.

DA-led municipalities in Gauteng are prioritising the delivery of adequate services to its residents, including the upgrading of the informal settlements compared to the previous ANC administration.

The DA-led City of Joburg has budgeted R1.9 billion over the next three years to upgrade 51 informal settlements. In contrast to the previous ANC administration that only set itself a target of upgrading two informal settlements in the 2016/17 financial year.

In the City of Tshwane, the DA-led administration will formalise a total of seven informal settlements with water, stand pipes, sewers with flashing toilets. Furthermore, to restore dignity, the City will invest R480 million over the medium term on basic services to begin addressing the often undignified sanitary conditions which so many of our people had to endure under the previous ANC administration.

The DA has opened its housing lists. Where we govern people are able to track how far they are in terms of the housing list process. This platform enables government to engage with people more often, in a transparent manner.

Transparency in housing allocation, feedback and increased services is the only solution to stop illegal land invasions in Gauteng.

Issued by Mervyn Cirota, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Human Settlements, 12 June 2017