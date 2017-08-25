Party says list of implicated principals must be made public and action should be taken accordingly

DA calls on Education MEC to take action against all principals implicated in financial mismanagement

24 August 2017

The Democratic Alliance welcomes the disciplinary steps taken by the North West Department of Education against two principals who were demoted due to financial mismanagement of school funds.

However, the DA is concerned that there are other principals who have not appeared before the Department of Education’s disciplinary committee to account for their mismanagement of school funds.

The DA is currently in possession of information regarding principals who have also been implicated in the financial irregularities and yet no action has been taken against them.

We challenge the Education MEC, Sello Lehari, to make the list of the implicated principals public and to take disciplinary action accordingly.

MEC Lehari is dragging his feet when it comes to taking disciplinary action against some principals who seem to be enjoying political protection offered by the dominant political faction in the province.

The DA is also concerned that MEC Lehari has failed to respond to the adverse report released by the Auditor-General (AG) on the financial mismanagement in the majority of schools in the province.

It is unfortunate that the ANC-led government is prioritising party politics and factionalism at the expense of delivering quality education for our children.

The DA will submit questions to the MEC for Education to request that he give account on disciplinary action that will be taken against principals who are implicated in financial mismanagement.

We will not idly sit by while funds that are meant to improve the already failing education system are squandered by ANC connected cronies.

Issued by Tutu Faleni, DA NW Spokesperson on Education, 24 August 2017