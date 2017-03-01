Party says splurging almost R60 000 on takeout is a flagrant abuse of public funds

DA probes MEC’s “KFC” spending spree

28 February 2017

The DA will submit questions in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to probe the Community Safety MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane’s “KFC” spending spree.

Attempting to buy prisoners’ votes with KFC at the Leeuwkop Prison, is a new low for the ANC.

The DA will report this to the Auditor General, after submitting legislature questions on the exact expenditure, and the process followed for this procurement, should the reported R60 000 be classified as wasteful expenditure.

The ANC has become so desperate that it no longer can win the hearts and minds of the electorate in Gauteng and has resorted to targeting prisoners ahead of the 2019 Provincial Election.

MEC Nkosi-Malobane, splurging almost R60 000 on “KFC – Streetwise Two” falls outside of the department’s mandate.

The mandate of the department is to:

- improve public safety in the province, specifically through monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of policing agencies;

- effective implementation and promotion of appropriate social crime prevention initiatives;

- providing excellent traffic management services;

- coordination of efforts and programmes in the criminal justice system;

- educating and empowering citizens on issues of public safety and coordinating community safety initiatives;

- improving and strengthening relations between the police and communities; and

- determining community policing needs and priorities in keeping with the provisions of the Constitution.

The Community Safety Department can’t manage to pay the provincial traffic police officers overtime, yet it can manage to pay for fast food for convicted criminals.

This is a flagrant abuse of public funds. The MEC must be grilled for her action in dishing out finger-licking food.

The ANC in Gauteng is chickening out as they lose control of the province.

Issued by Michele Clarke, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Community Safety, 28 February 2017