Gumede refutes claims that she will unleash security agencies on those participating in march

The Mayor of eThekwini Municipality sets the record straight

6 April 2017

The Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Cllr Zandile Gumede, refutes the claims that she will unleash all security agencies to those participating on the march in Durban against President Jacob Zuma.

Yesterday, during the AFUS summit, Mayor Gumede called on those who want to march in “support” or “against” President Zuma to follow the proper procedures and apply with authorities. The wide published sensationalised comments by various news agencies are total fabrication and distortion of her public message. We call on all news agencies to immediately retract and withdraw the story.

Issued by Mthunzi Gumede, Mayoral Spokesperson, 6 April 2017