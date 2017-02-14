Party says Sunday Tribute must retract article within next seven days or they will refer the matter to Press Ombudsman

ANC KZN statement on the article published by the Sunday Tribute

13 February 2017

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has noted with deep concern an article published by the Sunday Tribute purporting to represent a particular meeting between the ANC Provincial Chairperson, Provincial Secretary, Provincial Spokesperson and the ANC President. This article represents a calamitous retreat from facts checking and ethical journalism expected from those who have chosen journalism as a profession.

It is our considered view that there are two fundamental objectives intended to be achieved by the author of this article Mr Bongani Hans. Firstly, the discredited sources of the author are at work to create an imaginary storyline seeking to suggest that President Jacob Zuma is at work to directly influence and determine his successor to be elected by the 54th National Conference. This narrative has absolutely no relationship with the truth except a concerted effort to tarnish the image of President Jacob Zuma.

Secondly, Mr Hans and his sources are working in cohort to divide the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and project it as conveyer-belt waiting for an instruction from President Zuma. We therefore categorical reject this notion and blatant falsehood seeking to impugn the integrity of both the Provincial leadership and that President Zuma.

We also reject with contempt in deserves the allegation of a meeting between President Zuma and the aforementioned ANC Provincial leaders. Despite the fact that, as reflected on the same article, Mr Hans was informed that this story has no connection with the truth but he continued and published it which reflects a remarkable disregard of ethical journalism.

Comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is one of the most senior leaders of the ANC whose work and contribution is known throughout the movement and society in general. Therefore, to suggest that she needs a lobby group for election into any position seeks to undermine her leadership quality and experience she has acquired over decades of struggle and cannot be tolerated. The ANC PEC Lekgotla never discussed about the ANC 54th National Conference let alone who should be considered for leadership election.

We real hope and trust that Mr Hans will one day respect the truth and avoid dependence on discredited faceless sources who are not even willing to show their faces. Those who stand for the truth cannot be ashamed to be name and exposed because society has a high respect for honest and ethical behavior. We call on the Sunday Tribute to retract that article within the next seven days since its publication or the ANC will refer the matter to Press Ombudsman.

Issued by Mdumiseni Ntuli, Provincial Spokesperson, ANC KZN, 13 February 2017