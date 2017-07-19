Union says social media platforms being used to mislead members to join strike and create false impression they have the numbers to take on SAPS

POPCRU members must not participate in an unsanctioned 10111 march

18 July 2017

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) has noted with disdain the continued use of social media platforms by our detractors in their attempt to mislead our members to join their planned strike that is not sanctioned by our union.

This is a populist and covert stance that is solely aimed at creating a false impression that they have numbers and can take the employer head on, ignorant of the fact that there are processes that have not come to an end, and therefore jumping the gun.

The process of conciliation and mediation has passed without any resolution to the matter, and we are proceeding with the arbitration and are currently awaiting a date for the hearing. The outcomes will be communicated to the latter.

We remain resolute in addressing the matters through correct procedures as provided for by the Constitution of the Council, and marching or striking can only seek to undermine the process which is underway.

We are of the firm view that the ongoing arbitration process will be able to resolve the 10111 matter in a way that will be for the benefit of all workers.

We are faced with rogue elements who have never achieved anything on their own, and instead resort to lies with the intention of gambling with workers’ careers.

We therefore call on all our members not to participate in activities that are not sanctioned by their own union POPCRU.

When POPCRU is to take any action, we shall do so in consultation with our members across all structures of the union. We have the power and the will to get what we want.

Issued by Richard Mamabolo, Media and Communications Officer, POPCRU, 18 July 2017