Two suspects were arrested by City of Cape Town Metro Police officers just minutes after they robbed a couple stranded on the N2. The arrests came after the robbery was caught on camera and operators directed officers as they followed the criminals on screen. Read more below:

Operators in the City of Cape Town’s Transport Management Centre were keeping an eye on the freeway management system’s cameras in Goodwood when they saw a couple being robbed on the N2 in the direction of Cape Town on Wednesday 4 January 2017.

The couple’s bakkie had a mechanical breakdown which led to them being stranded on the road. They were approached by two men who robbed them of their valuables, including the woman’s handbag and cellphone, cash and bank cards.

The husband’s arm was cut while he was trying to protect his wife and fend off the attackers. The two men then crossed the N2 and ran towards Bonteheuwel.

Operators continued to follow the two suspects on camera, while contacting Metro Police and guiding them via radio towards the suspects.

Constables Kieyam Isaacs and Ethne Lekay from the Camera Response Unit were on patrol and responded. With the camera operators guiding them, they tracked the two suspects to a house in Bonteheuwel where they were hiding.

Additional Metro Police officers arrived and the two were arrested with the stolen items in their possession. A criminal case was opened at the Manenberg police station for armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed (imitation) firearm/dangerous weapon, and assault.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, commended all involved.

‘Good team work resulted in the arrests – the Metro Police Department’s Radio Communication Centre played a vital role in dispatching and directing the constables to the suspects.

‘Metro Police officers responded swiftly and ensured that the criminals were arrested. They had attempted to evade arrest by changing clothes and hiding the stolen items after they committed the crime, but our officers weren’t fooled,’ said Alderman Smith.

Alderman Smith once again cautioned motorists making use of the N2.

‘We continue to urge motorists to refrain from stopping on the N2 if they can help it and to remain alert at all times,’ said Alderman Smith.

Other safety tips:

Do not pull over to answer your cellphone

Be extra vigilant at intersections

Do not leave handbags or other valuables on the passenger or back seats or in plain sight

Make sure your vehicle is in good working order and that you always have enough fuel to complete your journey

It is illegal to stop along freeways unless in an emergency or because of a breakdown

The N2 is a particular hotspot for crime (stoning of vehicles can lead to hijackings)

Statement issued by Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, City of Cape Town, 6 January 2016