Union says destructive manner of issuing Section 54 notices and new Mining Charter damaging confidence

UASA: We need to thank the honourable Zwane for ANGLO GOLD job losses

- UASA attributes the notice given by Anglo Gold Ashanti of its intention to shed 8500 jobs directly to the role played by the Honourable minister Zwane and his department in destroying investor confidence and shareholder value.

The destructive manner of issuing of section 54 notices and the unilateral publication of the new Mining Charter are examples.

In a somewhat schizophrenic intervention, the honourable Zwane has now ordered an investigation into Anglo Gold Ashanti’s reasons for closing down some of its operations. One can only wonder what spin he will put on it the results if it shows the truth in respect of his and his department’s role in the status quo.

The notice served by ANGLO GOLD ASHANTI will impact the West Wits District namely the Tau Tona/Savuka and Mponeng Mine’s and various surface operations which include marginal ore dumps and tailings storage facilities. In the Vaal River District Moab Khotsong/Great Noligwa, Kopanong Mines, various surface operations (which include marginal ore dumps and tailing facilities under Mine Waste Solutions) are also affected.

Although UASA is acutely aware of the prevailing economic challenges such as unfavourable commodity prices, we will leave no stone unturned to interrogate the reasons put forward by the employer. It is our contention that it will be short sighted to e.g. defer capital projects to save cost at the expense of an extended life of mine. UASA issued numerous warnings over time about the potential implosion at Anglo Gold Ashanti ( to no avail ). We are now faced with the unenviable task of trying to save as many as possible of the 8 500 jobs affected and we will leave no stone unturned to mitigate the negative impact on the members and the South African economy as a whole.

The first session of the section 189 A facilitation process will take place on 14 July 2017 in Potchefstroom.

About UASA:

UASA is one of several unions affiliated to the Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA) which represents approximately 500 000 members at the macro level.

UASA is registered at the Department of Labour as a trade union in accordance with the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 as amended in 2002.

UASA is one of South Africa's oldest trade unions with a rich labour history dating back to 1894. The main objective of the Union is to look after the interest of its members and to foster a spirit of unison among workers in general. Our organisation has been formed by the workers, for the workers, to represent their rights and interests in the workplace and to improve working conditions and wages.

UASA represents close to 73 000 working South Africans across the spectrum of job categories.

UASA also plays an important role in the international labour arena, joining hands with various international federations that promote global solidarity among workers of the world in their struggle against the negative effects of globalisation. Through its affiliation with ITF and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), UASA has active representation at various international forums.

Statement issued by Andre Venter, spokesperson of the trade union UASA, 4 July 2017