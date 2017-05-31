DA says minister should take SABC report on review in her personal capacity, paid for out of her own pocket

Minister Dlodlo should stop Muthambi taking the SABC inquiry report on review

30 May 2017

Parliament’s Legal Services have today confirmed that Faith Muthambi is indeed still taking the SABC Inquiry report on review.

In a Notice of Motion filed in the Western Cape High Court on 5 April 2017, and signed on 29 March 2017 - before the Cabinet Reshuffle – Muthambi requests that the court declare the recommendation of the SABC Inquiry Ad Hoc committee that - “The President should seriously reconsider the desirability of this particular Minister retaining the Communications portfolio”- constitutionally invalid and unlawful; and set is aside.

Muthambi indicates in her founding affidavits that her application has “nothing to do with the individual who is the Minister of Communications at any given time”, thereby saddling the Department of Communications with the litigation, and the costs thereof.

The DA has submitted parliamentary questions to the new Minister of Communications, Ayanda Dlodlo, requesting confirmation of whether she intends on pursuing this litigation, and using public money in order to do so.

In line with her oft-said commitment to restore public confidence in the Communications Department, Minister Dlodlo would do well to withdraw this litigation.

If Muthambi would like to take the report on review, as she is entitled, she should do so in her personal capacity, out of her own pocket. The recommendation had nothing to do with the office of the Minister of Communications, but her own failures as a Minister.

Not a cent of public money should be spent on this court case.

The DA looks forward to the finalisation of Parliament’s report on those who may have misled or provided false testimony during the SABC inquiry, which includes Muthambi. Parliament’s Legal Services indicated that a report will be tabled on 5 June 2017, detailing against whom criminal charges should be laid.

Muthambi, must be held accountable for her role in the crisis that the SABC finds itself in.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 30 May 2017