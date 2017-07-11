Alan Fuchs says Patrick Lipudi has been visiting communities as cover to kick-off likely by-elections campaign

Mogale City: ANC 'Mayor' chased away by community

10 July 2017

The ANC's Patrick Lipudi, who was recently elected Mayor via questionable means in Mogale City, was chased away by community members when he visited Plot 89 this last weekend.

Since his 'election', Lipudi has been visiting communities in Mogale City under the guise of introducing himself. Instead, he has used the opportunity to kick off the ANC's election campaign in the event that a by-election is held in Mogale City.

Lipudi, in his interaction with the communities, criticised the DA-led coalition, which was making progress in undoing the rot of the previous ANC administration. What he, of course, did not tell the communities is how the former ANC administration ran Mogale City into the ground, both financially and in terms of service delivery.

By now, most people have come to understand the ANC’s manipulation and their desperate desire to get their hands on the peoples’ money. Thus, when Lipudi started criticising his political opponents, the residents of plot 89 reminded him that he was addressing a community meeting and not an ANC rally. Despite their request, he tried to argue his case and the community chased him away.

As more and more people in Mogale City realise that their hard earned taxes are not safe in the hands of the ANC, increasingly we expect to see ANC politicians being chased away, not only from communities, but also at the ballot box.

It is certainly not in the best interests of the people in Mogale City to once again experience the ANC brand of governance.

There appears to be a groundswell of support for a by-election to be called in the short term, so that people can have their say and that democracy can triumph.

Issued by Alan Fuchs, DA Gauteng Constituency Head: Mogale City, 10 July 2017