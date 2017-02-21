PEC against principle where someone fingered in corruption report is at the same time promoted

Limpopo Provincial Executive Committee

20 February 2017

The SACP PEC in Limpopo Province held its ordinary meeting in Polokwane on 19 February 2017. The meeting reflected on the national and provincial political situation.

Appointment of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to Parliament as ANC MP

The appointment of Mr Brian Molefe to represent the ANC as an MP strengthens the public outcry about corruption and the capture of the state by the parasitic bourgeoisie. This SACP views this with dim light. This is against specifically the principle of legality where someone is fingered in corruption report and at the same time promoted.

The anarchy of opposition parties in Parliament

Continually portraying the ANC-headed Alliance as an enemy of the people is a cheap politicking ploy by the opposition to discredit the revolutionary capacity of our movement. We call on the working class, the masses of our people, to reject this narrative by the opportunistic opposition parties in parliament.

Competition Commission's findings on banks

The report by the Competition Commission about the collusion of banks exposed the rotten the financial sector under the monopoly of big financial institutions. This vindicates the SACP's campaign for the transformation of the financial sector. The sector is full of manipulation, collusion and immoral profiteering. A stern action must be taken against these delinquent banks. Their profits must be retracted and put in the national revenue to support immediate national priorities such as health, education and water. The behaviour of these financial institutions strengthens the call for the establishment of co-operative banks and transformation of the Postbank to provide developmental financial services to our people, especially the workers and poor in urban and rural communities.

Public Protectot's report on the provincial transport, safety and liaison department

The SACP urges the Limpopo Provincial government to act swiftly and implement the recommendations of the Public Protector‘s Report to root out maladministration within the Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison. We call on the Premier to act against those implicated in the Public Protector’s Report. The SACP will intensify its anti-corruption campaign to protect public assets and resources and ensure quality service delivery to the working class.

Forensic reports in municipalitIes

The SACP is calling for the immediate release of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) investigation reports and implementation of their recommendations dealing with corruption and maladministration. Corruption and maladministration deprives our people of quality service and the benefits of our democracy.

Eviction of farm workers

The SACP condemns the ongoing evictions, maltreatment and exploitation of farmworkers at Tolwe, Maastroom, Sebarakoma and Sawrtwater and Biesfontein in the Capricorn and Waterberg Districts. The Party will embark on a vigorous campaign to oppose court applications by the farmers to evict the workers.

Alliance and provincial government

The meeting resolved to strengthen the Alliance, to support progressive provincial government programmes and fight against all forms of factionalism in Limpopo Province.

Issued by Gilbert Kganyago, Provincial Secretary, SACP Limpopo, 20 February 2017