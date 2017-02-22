DA MP says funds should be directed instead towards creation of specialised units

Money for new presidential vehicles should be used to create specialised units

21 February 2017

The DA calls on the SAPS Presidential Protection Unit to immediately halt its intention to buy new luxury sedans and sports utility vehicles in the service of protecting VIPs. This is money that should be used to keep South Africans safe, not ensure that Jacob Zuma and his elite are ferried around in luxury.

Reports today indicate that the unit is shopping for Infiniti QX50 SUVs, which costs R600 000 each, QX70s, valued at around R1 million each and QX80s, priced at a staggering R1.44 million each.

VIP Protection in the 2016/17 financial year already cost South Africans R1.26 billion and has increased by an astounding 70.4% in four years since 2012/13.

It is unforgiveable that this money has not been diverted to specialised units, such as rural safety units, which the DA has repeatedly called for, to ensure that the millions of South Africans who live in rural areas are protected and feel safe in their own homes.

The DA will keep a sharp eye on the budget tomorrow and will strongly oppose any further funds being diverted to VIP protection services.

We will not rest until the ANC-led government prioritises the safety of South Africans over luxury comforts for an executive elite that is more interested in feathering its own nest than working for the forgotten millions in our country.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 21 February 2017