DA MP says top spenders between 2014 and 2017 include the DOT and DOJ

More than R40 million spent on luxury cars for Ministers

After submitting a range of parliamentary questions across all governmental departments, the DA can reveal that the government has spent a total of R 41 960 075.91 on the procurement of luxury vehicles for Ministers and their Deputies between 2014 and 2017.

It is revealing that these ANC Ministers continue to spend such outrageous amounts of public money on luxury vehicles, when millions of unemployed South Africans struggle to put food on the table.

Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan, has been calling on austerity measures in government spending since 2013. It seems that his colleagues are simply refusing to listen.

The worst offender is the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, which splurged an astounding R 5 505 351,65 on cars for Minister Gugile Nkwinti and his deputies.

This is money that could have been better spent on supporting emerging black farmers, who are in desperate need for financial assistance from the government.

Some of the other top spenders, include:

• Department of Transport: R 3 453 870,87

• Department of Justice: R 3 275 138

• Department of Public Enterprise: R 2 669 377,77

• Department of Agriculture: R 2 502 425,10

• Department of Telecommunications: R 2 383 769,14

Where the DA governs, we spend public money on the people, so that opportunities are created. In the DA run Tshwane, Mayor Solly Msimanga rejected 10 BMW 3 series, which were bought by the previous ANC administration. They have now been used to form part of a new anti hi-jack unit.

As Mayor Msimaga said: “No new luxury cars will be bought or leased for politicians‚ and if vehicles currently owned by Tshwane require replacement‚ sensible and low-cost vehicles will be procured. I will not allow public money to be spent on luxury cars‚ while our people struggle for services‚ houses and jobs. No more luxury cars will be bought or leased under my government.”

The DA will continue to monitor the purchases of vehicles by the executive, and where possible, do whatever we can to reprioritise the expenditure so that the poor benefit – not the ANC-connected elite.

Statement issued by Desiree Van Der Walt MP, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration, 26 March 2017