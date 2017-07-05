Former KPMG CEO also wont be taking up chairmanship, after amaBhungane report

CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Shareholders are advised that Mr. Moses Kgosana has resigned as a non-executive director from the board of Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited with effect from 3 July 2017.

Mr Kgosana was due to take up the role of Chairman as at 31 August 2017 and has now withdrawn from this role.

Since becoming aware of recently published allegations in respect of KPMG which related to his previous position as Chief Executive Officer and Senior Partner of KPMG, he believes it is the correct course of action for himself, the company, its clients and shareholders. Mr Kgosana felt that the demands on his time in the role of Chairman of the company whilst attending to these allegations, will interfere with his deliverable expectations. Alexander Forbes welcomes this decisive action.

The Alexander Forbes board wishes him well and thanks him for his contribution as a director over the past two years. Current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman in the interim.

