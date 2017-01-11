Zille condemns acts of vandalism, says acts of religious or racial prejudice have no place in the province

Mosque vandalism: WCG calls on public to come forward with information

10 January 2017

The Western Cape Government condemns the incidents of mosque vandalism, reported on the Cape peninsula in recent days.

Following an initial vandalism incident in Simonstown, reports today suggest that SAPS have been contacted regarding a second incident in Kalkbay on Monday.

Both incidents made calculated use of islamophobic methods, including blood and - in the Simonstown case - a pig's head. The similarity of the cases, and proximity of the mosques, raises concerns that the two incidents may be linked.

Premier Helen Zille said: "We condemn these acts of desecration and vandalism in the strongest terms. Our society is founded on constitutional values of respect, tolerance and freedom. Acts of religious or racial prejudice have no place in our province and nation."

The province's Department of Community Safety has called on members of the public to come forward with information that would lead to the arrest of those behind these acts. Anyone who can assist in tracing these criminals should immediately contact the South African Police Services on 08600 10111.

Every citizen has the right to freedom of religion - to pursue their belief and faith without fear or hindrance. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these rights are protected.

Our government will continue to work towards building an inclusive, open, high opportunity society for all in the Western Cape and South Africa. Those responsible for these despicable acts must face the full might of the law.

Issued by Michael Mpofu, Spokesperson for Premier Helen Zille, 10 January 2017