DA Gauteng leader says notice was given to Mayor of existence of motion prior to distribution of agenda

The DA can and will deliver in Mogale City

On August 3rd 2016, millions of South Africans voted for the Democratic Alliance to take their communities forward. The people of Mogale City voted the ANC out of the majority, sending a clear message that the ANC’s failures would no longer be tolerated.

Since August 2016, in numerous DA led governments, we have begun to deliver on our promises and change has taken root. Across Gauteng, DA-led governments have cut out corruption, exposed ANC looting, dismissed implicated cadres, rescued public money from ANC patronage and landed plans to deliver for those in need.

DA-led governments have produced, with the input of all residents, pro-poor Integrated Development Plans and Annual Budgets. These have been passed by the councils showing the DA commitment to deliver on our promises. In Johannesburg, Tshwane and Midvaal residents can see tangible change. This is what Mogale City deserves too.

But sadly this has not been the case in Mogale City where the ANC has undermined democracy, and has frustrated all attempts to deliver the services so desperately needed by residents.

The ANC has used every trick in the book to prevent the council from operating effectively and has put self-interest and petty political points-scoring ahead of delivery in Mogale City. These efforts to frustrate governance include bringing a flawed motion of no confidence against the DA mayor. The motion was flawed for a host of reasons including that no notice was given to the Executive Mayor of the existence of the motion against him prior to the distribution of the agenda. There was also no indication or proof that the motion was tabled within the prescribed period of time or submitted in the correct manner.

The fact is that Mogale City deserves to have an Integrated Development Plan to bring change and deliver services, but the document cannot pass while the ANC holds the council to ransom.

In the budget to fund the Development Plan, the DA led council plans to register 20 000 or more indigent’s households during the 2017/18 financial year. This will include providing 100% subsidized rates – as per Municipal Property Rates Act, 6 kilo litres free basic water, 50 kW/h free basic electricity, 100% subsidized refuse removal and 100% subsidized sanitation services.

This is the pro-poor change that the DA wants to bring to Mogale City, but which the ANC continues to prevent.

We will continue to fight to carry out the mandate of voters, who voted the ANC out of government in August 2016.

Statement issued by John Moodey MPL - DA Gauteng Leader, 9 June 2017