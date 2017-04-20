DA welcomes Minister saying 'dept does not allow for a teaching environment where organisations are misrepresented'

Motshekga rubbishes Dlamini-Zuma’s claims on school propaganda

19 April 2017

The DA welcomes Minister Angie Motshekga’s repudiation of ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s claims that schools are waging a sustained anti-ANC propaganda campaign.

Speaking at Zamdela in the Free State on Thursday, Dlamini-Zuma was reported as saying:

"The kids are actually taught against the ANC…It’s not surprising that kids will think the ANC is corrupt‚ or that the ANC is useless, because this is what they are fed at school."

But, in a statement released yesterday, Minister Motshekga said that:

“The department does not allow for a teaching and learning environment where individuals or organizations are misrepresented and/or ridiculed… It must be stressed that where such isolated incidents have taken place, these do not arise as a result of a defined norm or practice of a particular school, nor a dictate from the [curriculum].”

This is a polite way of saying that Dlamini-Zuma was talking rubbish.

The DA requested Minister Motshekga to set Dlamini-Zuma straight on what is being taught at public schools, and we are glad that she has done so.

One only has to listen to the ANC’s own leaders such as Ahmed Kathrada, Pravin Gordhan, Mcebisi Jonas, Thabo Mbeki, Barbara Hogan, Kgalema Motlanthe and many others to understand how corrupt the ANC has become.

If learners believe that the ANC is corrupt, it is not because of an anti-ANC propaganda campaign being waged in public schools. It is because evidence of ANC corruption is all around us.

Well done to Minister Motshekga for putting Dlamini-Zuma in her place.

Issued by Gavin Davis, DA Shadow Minister of Basic Education, 19 April 2017