Party says they will continue to serve residents regardless of political affiliation

11 July 2017

The now ANC-led administration in Mogale City has managed to pass its budget with the help of the EFF and the IFP, a move we believe undermines the people of Mogale City.

This comes despite the DA walking out of the process, during the budget discussion. However, the DA will continue to serve the residents of Mogale City regardless of political affiliation and hold the current ANC executive accountable.

The EFF and IFP's support in council to the ANC shows that it is committed to undermining the project of democracy and change in the country.

Much of the budget includes elements of what the DA proposed under our administration and we welcome this move by the ANC.

It must be stated by us that the people of Mogale City come first, stability in the council is imperative to service delivery and residents can be assured that any wrongdoing by the ANC will be met with the strongest action from the DA leadership in Mogale City.

All our Councillors have always been ready to work and to serve, despite the instability caused by the ANC.

This political push by the ANC in Mogale is not new to the DA and has shown that the ANC will do anything to destabilise councils where it has lost the confidence of the electorate.

We will work vigorously towards a better Mogale City for all residents not just those who are connected to the ANC.

Issued by Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Cooperative Governance, 11 July 2017