Dept says dam levels in province were at 47,1% at some point last year

Moves to intensify water restrictions

1 February 2017

The national storage of our dams has shown a slight increase of 0.8% from 54.2% last week to 55% this week. At this time last year, the national storage was at 55.4%.

This is a clear sign that the recent rains did not make that much of an impact on our dams and the Department of Water and Sanitation would like to caution that the drought is still upon us.

It is important that water users adhere to water restrictions imposed by their respective municipalities and continue using water sparingly, thus saving this precious water resource.

The provincial levels stand as follows:

- Eastern Cape – 57.7%

- Western Cape – 37.9%

- KwaZulu-Natal – 47%

- Free State – 56.7%

- Gauteng – 86.6%

- Limpopo – 63.7%

- Mpumalanga – 65.9%

- North West – 73.2%

- Northern Cape – 93.7%

The Vaal Dam water levels have gone up from 63, 2% last week to 63, 4% this week, a good sign considering that late last year this dam was just above 26%. The department had earlier released water from Sterkfontein Dam which is a reserve.

The Western Cape System with six dams serving the City of Cape Town was at 40% last week but dipped to 38, 5% this week. The system was at 47, 1% last year.

The Algoa System with five dams serving Nelson Mandela Bay was 54, 8% last week but increased to 57, 2% this week. The system was recorded at 92, 1% last year during the same period.

The Amatole System with six dams serving Buffalo City was 72, 7% last week but dropped slightly to 72, 4% this week. The reservoir was measured at 93, 1% last year.

The Umgeni System, with five dams serving eThekwini and Msunduzi, was at 48, 7% last week but remained the same at 48, 7% this week. The system was at 58, 3% during the same period last year.

The Bloemfontein System with four dams serving Mangaung was 37, 9% last week and it did not change as it is still at 37, 9% again this week. It was recorded at its lowest during the same period last year at 29, 3%.

The Polokwane System was measured at 48, 7% last week and is still the same at 48, 7% this week. The system was at 58, 3% last year same period.

Seasonal forecasters predict that above-average rainfall can be expected up to March 2017. “Most parts of the country will have above-average rainfall for the remainder of summer”, the South African Weather Service said this week.

Rain returned to parts of the country this week following a few weeks of dry and hot conditions.

While the department commends some water users who have been selfless and have been true water ambassadors, sadly, this cannot be said about all of our residents and our water usage has been consistently above the target.

DWS is however encouraged by those municipalities who continue to take action against these culprits.

The department is constantly monitoring the situation and municipalities are implementing additional measures including restrictions and tariff increases where necessary.

Issued by Sputnik Ratau, Director Media Liaison, Department of Water and Sanitation, 1 February 2017