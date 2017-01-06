Proposed model envisages a mixed funding structure of grants, loans and family contributions

Department of Higher Education and Training Invites Public Comments on “Missing Middle” Funding Model Report

05 January 2017

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande invites public comments on the Report of the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) to Develop a Support and Funding Model for Poor and “Missing Middle” Students.

In 2016 the Minister appointed Mr Sizwe Nxasana to lead a Ministerial Task Team (MTT) to explore various options for funding the broad range of students who require financial assistance to succeed in university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college programmes. The MTT report proposes a model that brings together the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the private sector into a public private partnership to achieve this objective.

The MTT recommends that funding be raised from government, private sector, non-profit organisations, skills levy, financial institutions, donors, private individuals, and retirement funds as well as social impact bonds. The proposed model - called the Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme (ISFAP) - envisages a mixed funding structure of grants, loans and family contributions. The overall objective of ISFAP is to adequately fund poor and “missing middle” students to succeed in their university and TVET College studies.

Cabinet has reviewed the MTT’s full report and has approved that an ISFAP pilot project be implemented at various universities and one TVET college in 2017 in order to test certain aspects of the model. The pilot will run in parallel to a feasibility study on the model which will be performed in line with National Treasury regulations. Public comments will also be considered in the feasibility study.

The Government Gazette calling for comments on the MTT report is available here. The MTT report is also accessible here.

All interested persons and organisations are invited to comment on the report in writing. Written comments can be directed to Mr GF Qonde, Director-General, Private Bag X174, Pretoria, 0001. Alternatively they can be sent by email: Ministerialtaskteam@dhet.gov.za or by fax: 086 298 9717. The comments must be submitted not later than 31 January 2017.

The Department will also be engaging with specific stakeholders as well as conducting regional workshops with students during this public consultation process.

Statement issued by Mr Madikwe Mabotha, Chief Director: Communications, Department of Higher Education and Training, 5 January 2016