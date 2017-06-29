DA says if accusation are not just tactics to divert attention away from failures of Myeni as SAA Board Chair, they must be fully investigated

Myeni failed to hand over reports on SAA corruption to Parliament

28 June 2017

Yesterday, I was informed by the Chairperson of the SAA Board, Dudu Myeni, after the disastrous meeting of Parliament’s Finance Committee, that she had in her possession copies of forensic investigation reports into SAA, yet failed to table them before the committee.

The DA will today write to the Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, and his Deputy, to demand that the investigation reports be tabled in Parliament immediately.

There can be no further delays particularly if the reports confirm the SA Cabin Crew Association’s (SACCA) allegations of widespread corruption at the national carrier.

For 7 months the DA has been requesting these reports. However, National Treasury has refused to hand them over. Last month, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Sfiso Buthelezi, promised to release these reports to the finance committee, he has failed to make good on this promise.

Given the accusations of corruption that Myeni has recently alluded to - which coincidently was highlighted by SACCA immediately after Myeni appeared before Parliament - the DA finds it surprising that Myeni did not inform the finance committee that she had, apparently in her briefcase, investigation reports which expose the corruption she referred to.

These reports include, but are not limited to:

- An investigation into the sale of surplus materials such as rotables and consumables;

- An investigation into SAA Technical with respect to Commercial aircraft leases between SAA and Mango;

- Investigations into various allegations against primarily SAA’s former CEO, Mr Khaya Ngqula; and

- An investigation into the alleged irregular awarding of a tender for dry snacks by Air Chefs.

If these accusations of corruption are true and are not just tactics to divert attention away from the failures of Myeni in her role as SAA Board Chair, they must be fully interrogated by Parliament.

SAA is on the brink of bankruptcy, with the South African taxpayer very close to having to meet the guarantees of some R 9,0 billion to pay off maturing loans to SAA. If this were to happen the consequences for South Africa’s sovereign ratings will be dire.

There is no longer a choice - SAA must be placed under Business Rescue now before it is too late.

Issued by Alf Lees, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, 28 June 2017