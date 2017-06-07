Committee to make recommendations with a view to introducing or amending legislation if necessary

National Assembly agrees to establish ad hoc committee on political party funding

6 June 2017

The National Assembly, at its plenary sitting today, agreed unanimously to establish an ad hoc committee to enquire into and make recommendations on funding of political parties represented in national and provincial legislatures in South Africa, with a view to introducing or amending legislation, if necessary.

The ad hoc committee will consider the model of public and private funding for political parties and the need for, and possible means of, regulating private funding in all its forms as well as investment entities owned by political parties. It will consist of 11 members - six from the African National Congress, two from the Democratic Alliance, one from the Economic Freedom Fighters and two from all other parties represented in the National Assembly.

The ad hoc committee will exercise those powers in Rule 167 of the National Assembly Rules that may assist it in carrying out its task and will report to the National Assembly by no later than 30 November 2017.

The effective functioning of political parties is fundamental to the promotion of constitutional democracy in South Africa and particularly the ability of such organisations to represent the public. Political parties also need adequate funding to perform their functions and enhance democracy. The manner and transparency of such funding is paramount to building public confidence in the political system.

Public funding for political parties represented in national and provincial legislatures is currently provided, among others, through the Public Funding of Represented Political Parties Act (No.103 of 1997).

