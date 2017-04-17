FF Plus leader says ANC presidential candidate is not a public official

Dlamini-Zuma abuses VIP-protection

The protection of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by the VIP section of the police is the misuse of state resources to finance her presidential campaign, says Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus and chief spokesperson on police.

Dr. Groenewald says although the police may provide protection to private persons if their safety is threatened, it is unnecessary to do so with a convoy of motor vehicles. Two personal guards should be efficient.

"Dlamini-Zuma is not a public official and is therefore not obliged to attend meetings. If her safety is under threat, she should stay away from public meetings. If she insists on attending meetings, the ANC and its MK veterans should protect her at their own expense.

"The police now use the excuse of an intelligence report regarding her personal safety as a reason for her protection, and the FF Plus will ask the minister of police in parliament about this abuse of the police and taxpayers' money.

"Taxpayers and ordinary citizens must pay billions of rand annually to provide for their own private security and safety. The ANC should repay the costs already incurred for Dlamini-Zuma's protection to the state," says Dr. Groenewald.

Statement issued by Dr. Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus leader, 15 April 2017