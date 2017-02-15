Mayor says this follows a difference of opinion on approach to tackling matters of alleged corruption

New MMC to Assume Office in the City of Johannesburg

14 February 2017

It is with regret that I announce that MMC Anthony Still, serving in the Environmental and Infrastructure Services Department, will be standing down effective today, Tuesday, 14 February 2017.

MMC Still has served the City of Johannesburg in various roles for a considerable period of time. His knowledge on matters of infrastructure services has been invaluable.

I have sat down with MMC Still and discussed the matter extensively. Unfortunately, we held a difference of opinion on the approach to tackling matters of investigations into alleged fraud and corruption within City Power.

I am firmly of the view that I require a team of MMCs who share my commitment to tackling matters of alleged fraud and corruption in the City. This is what the residents of our City have demanded and I will remain unapologetic in my commitment to deliver on it.

As of today, and following an extensive process of consideration I am pleased to announce that Cllr Nico De Jager will assume the position of MMC for Environmental and Infrastructure Services.

MMC De Jager has served as a Councillor in the City of Johannesburg since 2005. He possesses a wealth of experience and skills that will bring value to this role. To add to his experience in Council, MMC De Jager has a tertiary qualification in Public Administration.

MMC De Jager has the tenacity to address the serious issues that plague the delivery of services from the City Entities that operate under this Department. I regard this to be the most important aspect of any candidate for this position. The change that has been required by the voters of Johannesburg requires this kind of tenacity, to which I refer, to deliver it.

I have every confidence in newly appointed MMC De Jager and I wish him well in this new role. I am confident that he will serve the residents of our City with distinction.

Issued by Tony Taverna-Turisan, Director of Communications, Office of the Executive Mayor, 14 February 2017