NGO threatens brother of deceased patient

27 February 2017

I am appalled that the Shammah House NGO has threatened the brother of a deceased mental health patient who was sent there from Life Esidimeni last year.

Mr Mike Thlolwe (60) died at Shammah House in Cullinan on 12 February this year shortly before an ambulance was to take him to hospital.

Last week on Thursday the NGO sent a letter from a law firm to his brother Ike Thlolwe threatening him with legal action if he did not retract public statements blaming them for poor treatment of his brother.

According to the legal letter "Our instructions are that our client attended to your brother's health and welfare according to best practice and followed every relevant protocol ... Our client reserves its rights to take any legal action should they become aware of any untrue, unfounded or defamatory statements or insinuations in respect of their conduct."

Shammah is acting in a very inappropriate and insensitive manner.

I have reported this to Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and requested her to intervene to resolve this matter.

I am also concerned that Shammah has reportedly been offered a contract by the Gauteng Health Department to continue to accommodate 44 mental health patients.

This is despite the Health Ombudsman's recommendation that former Esidimeni patients be moved from the unlicensed NGOs.

We need to know that all mental health patients are in suitable facilities that are regularly monitored by health officials.

