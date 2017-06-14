Party says sudden resignation must be followed by an investigation into allegations of misconduct at Eskom

The sudden resignation of Ben Ngubane

13 June 2017

The ANC Study Group on Public Enterprises is perplexed by the resignation of Dr Ben Ngubane as Non-Executive Director & Chairperson of the Board of Eskom. We view this resignation as an attempt to avoid being held accountable for his role in recent events at Eskom.

As chairperson of the board, Dr Ngubane was central in processes which led to the now rescinded reappointment of Mr Brian Molefe at Eskom. Furthermore, Parliaments Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises had presented a number of questions to the Eskom board which they are yet to come back to parliament to respond to. The timing and rationale of this resignation is therefore surprising and suspect.

It cannot be correct that board members chose to resign when they are to be held accountable for their actions and decisions in our State Owned Enterprises. This sudden resignation must therefore be followed by an investigation into allegations of misconduct and corruption at Eskom.

Issued by Nonceba Mhlauli, Media Liaison Officer, ANC, 13 June 2017