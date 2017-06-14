Union calls for immediate resignation of all other remaining board members

NUM welcomes the resignation of ESKOM Board Chairperson

13 June 2017

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) welcomes the resignation of Eskom Board Chairperson Ben Ngubane. The NUM further call for the immediate resignation of all other remaining board members.

They are a disgrace to both Eskom and the Government. We need men and women with integrity who will also care about the well-being of the employees who are the only source of "lights on" agenda. As they all resign, we must also call upon the government to be decisive and come out very clear on the issue surrounding the reversal of closure of the 5 Power Station as pronounced by Brian Molefe on his short return to ESKOM before his reappointment was rescinded. We must be taken seriously as trade unions and NUM in particular.

Issued by Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM National Spokesperson, 13 June 2017