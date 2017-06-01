Corné Mulder says level of debating has also reached a new low as it mainly consists of mudslinging

Nkandla saga has destroyed parliament’s integrity

30 May 2017

South Africa’s parliament has lost all its integrity thanks to the Nkandla saga. In addition to that, the level of debating is the worst since 1994, says dr. Corné Mulder, chief whip of the FF Plus.

Today, with the budget vote debate of parliament, dr. Mulder said that the debating has reached a new low as it mainly consists of mudslinging.

Regarding the separation of powers, dr. Mulder said that it is the courts’ responsibility to uphold the Constitution and if the legislative authority does its job properly, then intervention by a court wouldn’t be necessary.

“The Constitution clearly stipulates what parliament can and should do. Throughout, the golden thread is that parliament must be accountable at all times, something at which it failed miserably with the Nkandla saga.

“For two years, the majority in parliament protected the president against the findings and recommendations of the Public Protector (PP). With regard to this, the Constitutional Court said that parliament has ‘neglected’ its duties and responsibilities.

“The Court proceeded to say that it was wrong, in all respects, for parliament to take over the role of the PP and to do away with her findings and recommendations and to replace them with their own. Parliament’s actions in this regard were completely wrong and it set a bad example.

“Today, parliament asked for more money to be made available. I have to share the bad news that there is no more money. The government might not yet realise it, but the money is finished.

“Before long, people will realise that there is no money to spend on this and that. The treasury will put it nicely: the economy is not growing anymore and therefore money is not coming in. It, however, is finished. The ANC government’s transgressions have ultimately caught up with it,” dr. Mulder said.

Issued by Corne Mulder, FF Plus chief whip, 30 May 2017