Majority of members vote against investigation into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

Justice and Correctional Services Committee resolves that there is no basis for holding inquiry into PP

25 October 2017

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services today resolved that there is no basis to hold an inquiry into the fitness or otherwise of the Public Protector (PP) to hold office.

Committee Chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said that in a previous meeting the Committee had voted that it is the correct forum to deal with the referral from the Speaker of a request to institute removal proceedings against the Public Protector, in terms of Section 194 of the Constitution. A request had also been made to conduct an inquiry into the alleged misconduct of the Deputy Public Protector. Dr Motshekga emphasised at that time that the Committee had not voted on the merits of the allegations contained in the request to the Speaker, but merely who should be looking at the request.

“Today the meeting dealt with whether there are merits contained in the allegations contained in the letter of complaint and resolved that it contained no basis in the complaint. The multi-party Committee today put the matter to a vote on whether a basis existed for an inquiry and the majority voted against the need for such an inquiry.”

Regarding the allegations against the Deputy Public Protector, the Committee heard that the matter is already under consideration by another forum. “The Committee decided it would therefore not be appropriate to deal with this matter unless fresh or new information is put before it.”

