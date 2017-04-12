Union says mediation has reached a deadlock and employers continued to reject demand for living wage

No buses this week – we are on strike!

10 April 2017

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), has issued a notice to inform Employers in the Bus passenger sector of its intention to strike. Despite the CCMA’s attempts to mediate between ourselves and the employer bodies, we have reached a deadlock, and therefore we have been forced to down tools. The Employers have arrogantly rejected our just demands for a living wage, and for improved working conditions. The Employer does not care about Workers, or the welfare of commuters and they are willing to plunge the industry into a crisis, days before the Easter long weekend, because of their insatiable greed.

These are our just some of our demands:

1. Like typical slave owners, Employers treat Workers like animals, driving them to work dangerously long hours, with no regard for family time, or rest and relaxation time. Bus drivers are often forced to work 16 hour shifts because of a system where the hours are ‘spread over’. There are numerous studies which have demonstrated the importance of achieving a good work/life balance, for the good of the Worker, and society as a whole. Workers must have adequate rest so that they can recuperate, and spend time with their families, (dare I remind you, Workers are human too). Instead, Employers are doing the exact opposite of what every study has demonstrated. Not only is this an abuse of Workers, it also poses a huge danger to commuters and the public at large.

2. We must be paid overtime, especially for work on Sundays and Public holidays at 1.5 times the normal wage rate, and double on Sundays, as stipulated by the labour law.

3. We demand a living wage and believe that a 15% salary increase would allow a dignified life for Workers.

4. In the case of double drivers, we demand that all employees must be paid for time spent on a bus.

The strike will commence on Wednesday, 12th of April, 2017. We are advising commuters to make alternative arrangements for the Easter weekend as unfortunately, buses will not be operational.

The following Employer associations will be affected:

- COBEA which represents: Putco, Mgqibelo, Mayibuye, Buscor and Golden Arrow.

- SABEA which represents: Megabus, Mega Express, Bojanala, Gauteng Coaches, Itereleng, Ipelegeng, Atamelang, Autopax, Great North Transport, ReaVaya, Phola Coaches, PAL Bus and Greyhound.

CEO’s can avert strike if they negotiate

The CEO’s of these companies have until tomorrow night to meet with us to resolve the dispute. We also urge the Transport Ministry to intervene to ensure a speedy resolution, otherwise we will have no choice but to strike.

Call on Anti-Zuma campaign to support the strike

We urge members of civil society, and all those who support the Anti-Zuma campaign to stand in solidarity with us as we fight against neo-liberalism and its dire and direct effects on our members and their families. To us, this struggle is about survival. It is fundamental and cannot be ignored because it’s about bread and butter issues, and it affects the majority of this nation who are working class and poor. You cannot ignore us in our struggle and then expect us to stand in solidarity with you in your own political fights. You have an opportunity to demonstrate that you stand for social justice, and to prove that you truly believe in a socially and economically transformed South Africa. This is how you might begin to earn the trust of the workers, so that in future they may stand in solidarity with you.

We call on businesses to extend the same generosity as they did for the #AntiZumaMarch and give workers time off so they can fight for a dignified life for themselves and their families.

Issued by Phakamile Hlubi, Acting NUMSA Spokesperson, 10 April 2017