PRESIDENT ZUMA HAS DECIDED NOT TO INSTITUTE AN INQUIRY INTO THE FITNESS TO HOLD OFFICE OF ADVOCATES JIBA AND MRWEBI

24 February 2017

President Jacob Zuma has decided not to suspend or to institute an inquiry into the fitness of Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba to hold office.

This follows the decision of the North Gauteng High Court granting the two prosecutors leave to appeal against its earlier decision. Subsequent to this decision, President had invited Adv Jiba and Adv Mrwebi to make written representations as to why they should not be suspended, pending the outcome of an enquiry into their fitness to hold office.

Having considered the representations made by Adv Jiba and Adv Mrwebi, and the decision of the North Gauteng High Court to grant the two prosecutors leave to appeal, the President has decided not to suspend them or institute any inquiry until the finalisation of the leave process.

Advocates Jiba and Mrwebi are still on a special leave as per their arrangement with the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 24 February 2017