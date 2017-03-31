Youth League says any South African caught in bed with the enemy should be distanced from

No leader of the African National Congress Youth League can support Israeli Apartheid

30 March 2017

The ANC Youth League (ANC YL) reiterates, in line with the policy of our organization, that we discourage relations with Israel. President Zuma was very clear in his January 8th address earlier this year when he said: “we reiterate that we firmly discourage travel to Israel”.

Thus we are disturbed that a certain individual is parading around, on a pro-Israeli trip in the USA, claiming to be a youth leader of the ANC. This violates our stance and is dishonest as the individual is no leader of ours. It is furthermore shocking to us that the individual concerned is apparently listed on the website of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an official at the Israeli Embassy.

Any South African caught to be in bed with the enemy should be distanced by progressive forces. He or any person parading around as an ANC youth leader at counter revolutionary pro Israel events must consider their membership revoked as they have placed themselves outside the organisation and the movements policies and resolutions.

The ANC NEC has been very clear on this issue and decided in 2014 to take a position in favor of a Israel travel boycott when it declared its support for "the call for a cultural, academic and education boycott of Israel including travel bans for members and leaders of the ANC, the Alliance, Members of Cabinet, Members of Parliament and Government Officials.”

Furthermore, ours as a revolutionary youth organization is to lend solidarity with the oppressed. The ANC, our mother body, at its Mangaung conference declared: "The ANC is unequivocal in its support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination, and unapologetic in its view that the Palestinians are the victims and the oppressed in the conflict with Israel.” Ours is not to side with the oppressor, in this case Israel.

The ANC Youth League distances itself from, and condemns, the Embassy of Israel and those lackeys that advance the agenda of the imperialist Israeli regime. We are not up for sale and refuse to be associated with those captured by such foreign agents.

The ANC Youth League welcomes Comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s recent #IsraeliApartheidWeek Palestine lecture and we re-commit ourselves to solidarity with all oppressed peoples of the world.

Issued by Njabulo Nzuza, ANC Youth League Secretary General, 30 March 2017