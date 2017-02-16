Media also cautioned against “fake news” campaign directed towards its leadership as 2017 Budget is prepared

NO LOOMING WAR BETWEEN NATIONAL TREASURY AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

National Treasury is dismayed by today’s reports on The Star dated - 15/02/2017 suggesting that there is a “war looming” between Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan and his colleague Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini. The context and the headlines are glaringly misleading.

From the onset, National Treasury acknowledges that, the Minister of Social Development has sole and primary responsibility for the function of paying social grants and that SASSA, as the responsible authority for paying social grants must take a final decision on the matter. National Treasury needs to put it on record that, its involvement in the matter of the payment of grants beyond the 31 March 2017 was at the behest of the Department of Social Department (DSD) and SASSA.

Accordingly, National Treasury explored and analysed the pros and cons of a range of payment options and provided expert inputs in areas of procurement, public finance, financial sector policy, banking and other related matters. However, it is up to SASSA as to which option to choose taking into account all relevant facts, laws and regulations.

This includes the relevant decision of the courts in the same matter. National Treasury is happy that the DSD has committed to seek the view of the Constitutional Court insofar as the option it prefers is concerned on which the court has previously made a determination. In conclusion, National Treasury stands ready to assist DSD and SASSA by any legal means possible to achieve the goal of paying grants to deserving South Africans relying on such grants.

Meanwhile, National Treasury wishes to caution the public and media houses regarding the disinformation and “fake news” campaign directed towards its leadership as it prepares for the 2017 Budget. In the past few days, various attacks and unfounded allegations have been made with the intention to misdirect the leadership’s focus. Coupled with that are allegations that are reported without any further interrogation or establishing the veracity thereof. We view this as yet another nefarious attempt to distract the institution from focusing on the important work of preparing for the budget to be presented on the 22nd February 2017.

In the past two days, the National Treasury media monitoring team has picked up that, whilst the already exposed fake news sites are being taken down, new fake news sites have arisen.

As the South Africans are waiting in anticipation on what the coming budget holds for them, National Treasury commits not to lose focus from its work and is steadfast in presenting a budget which promotes inclusive economic growth.

Statement issued by The Treasury, 15 February 2017