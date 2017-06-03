Party denies water tanks have been removed from various wards as retribution

ANCKZN STATEMENT ON THE ALLEGATIONS OF THE IFP

The African National Congress is gravely disturbed by an IFP pernicious allegation against the ANC and the ANC led government of KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The IFP is circulating and propagating false information that the ANC led government has gone back to various wards of Nquthu Local Municipality to remove water tanks (Jojos) as a punishment meted out to the people of Nquthu for not voting for the ANC.

The African National Congress strongly rejects this allegation and calls on the IFP to provide evidence of this malicious allegation rather than embarking on desperate measures seeking the attention of the public.

Neither the ANC nor the ANC led government is involved in such strange exercise which resonates with a deep sense injustice against ordinary people. The ANC led-government has an obligation to lead the people of KwaZulu-Natal as a whole irrespective of which political party governs this or that Local Municipality.

Nquthu Local Municipality has never been treated differently and will not be an exception now as purported by Inkatha Freedom Party. It is absolutely clear in our mind that the IFP was not only surprised by its electoral success at the recent by-elections, but also not ready to govern and lead the people of Nquthu.

The African National Congress is neither bitter nor devising any strategy or possible means to punish the people of Nquthu for their democratic choice. The origin of this allegation comes from the IFP and only exist from their own circles and has absolutely no basis in a realm of facts and reality.

We accepted the outcomes of the by-elections and committed ourselves to work with the elected party, Inkatha Freedom Party. We have not changed our position in this regard and will continue to ensure that services expected from the provincial and national government will continue despite the by-elections results.

The African National Congress fought for the attainment of our democracy and freedom for each of our citizens including those of our people living at Nquthu to determine the government of their choice. The ANC rejects with the contempt it deserve this allegation of the IFP.

Statement issued by Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC KZN Provincial Spokesperson, 2 June 2017