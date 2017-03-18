DA MP says ruling today a reflection on the Minister's failure to ensure a rational appointment process

Ntlemeza ruling should see Nhleko removed

The DA welcomes Judge Peter Mabusa’s ruling that Berning Ntlemeza’s appointment as Head of the Hawks be set aside, as his appointment was unlawful.

The application brought before the North Gauteng High Court by Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation, relied on an earlier High Court ruling in which Ntlemeza was found to be dishonest and lacking in integrity.

The DA has long held that Ntlemeza was unfit to hold this position and that his appointment was irregular and unlawful. Furthermore we believe he should be removed on grounds of incompetence due to his role in the Hawks witch-hunt investigation against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The ruling today is a reflection on the Minister of Police, Nathi Nhleko’s, failure to ensure a rational appointment process. The time has come for the President to fire Nhleko, as he is clearly incapable of carrying out the mandate of his office.

South Africans deserve to trust that the police services have competent leadership and are working to ensure our people feel and are safe. Until such time that the leadership of the police services are above reproach, South Africans cannot fully trust that.

The DA will continue to fight to ensure that those who are tasked with fighting corruption are fit-for-purpose.

Statement issued by Zakhele Mbhele MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 17 March 2017