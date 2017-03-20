DA MP says such an attack on the judiciary can't be allowed to stand

DA to submit questions on security at Chief Justice’s office

DA is shocked and angered at the news that the Office of Chief Justice has been robbed and that 15 computers containing confidential information on South Africa’s judges and officials from the Chief Justice’s office were seemingly targeted in the robbery.

This is an attack on our judiciary which we must all condemn in the strongest terms.

The DA will be submitting parliamentary questions as to why there wasn't adequate security at the office of the Chief Justice which allowed for the break-in to occur.

Like the robbery at the Helen Suzman Foundation, almost a year ago exactly, the DA views this as an act of intimidation.

It is highly suspicious that the break-in occurred the day after the Constitutional Court handed down a damning judgement in which they were highly critical of the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, and the social grants crisis she has manufactured.

The DA welcomes that a special team of detectives have been assigned to investigate and urge them to find those responsible for this brazen attack as soon as humanly possible.

Attacks on the judiciary cannot be allowed to stand and must be dealt with with the urgency and seriousness they deserve.

Statement issued by Adv Glynnis Breytenbach, DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, 19 March 2017