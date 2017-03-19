Party says DA Chief Whip a street fighter most comfortable in the gutter

ANC DIRECTS STEENHUISEN TO PROVE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CDE MAHLOBO

18 March 2017

The African National Congress has noted comments on social media by the DA Whip in the National Assembly, John Steenhuisen in relation to the break in at the Office of the Chief Justice earlier today. In his comments, responding to news reports of the break in, Steenhuisen claims “my money is on Mahlobo and the *** - handed SSA”. He further claims that the break in must be read to be “intimidation of the judiciary”

Steenhuisen follows a long line of DA leaders who on a daily basis expose South Africans to the reality that is the racist, hypocritical and unprincipled nature of the DA. He makes wild, untested allegations impugning individuals without a shred of evidence to back it up. His use of profanity on public platforms comes as no surprise to us as we have always known that to the public he presents a veneer of a principled leader but is nothing but street fighter most comfortable in the gutter.

The ANC directs Steenhuisen and his ilk to present to the relevant authorities and South Africans at large evidence he is relying on to make draw inferences and make allegations against the Minister of Intelligence, Comrade David Mahlobo in this matter. We have said and continue to reiterate that all and everyone with information in this matter must cooperate with law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

Should he fail to do this, the ANC expects an unconditional apology to Cde Mahlobo and the ANC on the very same platform Steenhuisen uses to tarnish the reputation of our leaders. We trust Cde Mahlobo will also consider taking legal action against Steenhuisen for defamatory statements.

Wild allegations, frivolous conspiracy theories do nothing but to feed into a reckless frenzy in society, more so from those who claim to be leaders. The DA for its part has its hands full trying to manage its reckless leaders who are contemptuous of this country and its leaders.

Statement issued by Zizi Kodwa, ANC National Spokesperson, 18 March 2017