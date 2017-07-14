This latest step in City's efforts to see how organisation can be more responsive to the needs of residents, says councillor

Older persons now need only apply every three years for indigent relief

13 July 2017

In line with the City’s new thrust of being a more customer-centric organisation, persons 60 years and older who apply for indigent relief will no longer need to apply for this benefit annually. Read more below:

Although approved indigent applications will only be valid for 12 months as always, as of 1 July 2017 if an applicant is 60 years or older, their indigent application will remain valid until the implementation of the next General Valuation, Supplementary Valuation, or when there is a change in gross household income affecting their property.

This is the latest step in the City of Cape Town’s efforts to see how the organisation can be more responsive to the needs of our residents in accordance with our Organisational Development and Transformation Plan.

‘Part of the restructuring of our organisation has focused on how to make things a little bit easier for our more vulnerable residents. For example, indigent persons who are 60 years and older and who now apply for indigent support will not need to apply again until the next General Valuation in 2019. Ensuring that we reduce red tape and improve accessibility to the available benefits wherever possible remains a key thrust of this organisation. We also continue to look at how to expand our social package to those residents in need, but in a sustainable manner,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Councillor Johan van der Merwe.

The valid application period for approved property owners who receive a rates rebate for senior citizens or people with disabilities was previously also changed from annual to being valid until the next General Valuation or Supplementary Valuation or change in their gross household income.

