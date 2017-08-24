Party angered and surprised that any human would do this to another

STATEMENT OF THE ANC UKHAHLAMBA REGION ON THE RECENT REPORTS OF CANNIBALISM

The ANC in Ukhahlamba Region is deeply disturbed by the recent criminal activities that have taken place around the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality. As the ANC in the region, we would like to pass our condolences to the families, friends and communities that have lost their loved ones in such a brutal manner (see report).

This has surely affected all commuters in particular the immediate families that were affected. The ANC sadly got to learn of this tragedy through information from its various branches affected and later through news bulletins and articles earlier this week. We therefore had to understand this matter thoroughly before we could issue any statement to this regard.

We are angered and as well surprised that any human would do to another human what the accused have allegedly done to the deceased.

This however exposes the extent of our social challenges and as a result exposes the movement naked on how much it needs to revive its structures for social transformation, from branch, regional, provincial up until the national levels. The idea that there is any supernatural solution from eating the meat of another human being has also been uncovered to be untrue and fallacy.

It is just as a result of cruel people willing to do evil and cruelty on other people for their own cheap survival. The ANC in the region is in full support of the communities and encourages its members to join the communities in expressing their disgust and bitterness on these recent activities and this in the main by allowing the law to take its tall.

As the ANC, we will continue to fight crime working hand in hand with the institutions created by our people for safety, security and justice. This also insists the important role of structures such as CPF and neighbourhood watches in ensuring that such activities are quickly identified and reported to the relevant institutions for speedy actions.

Statement issued Sipho Hlomuka, ANC Regional Secretary, UKhahlamba Region, 23 August 2017