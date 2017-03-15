DA says long waiting time leads to delays in court cases

One-year wait for trial evaluations at Sterkfontein Hospital

14 March 2017

Psychiatric evaluations for awaiting trial detainees will take at least one year as 197 prisoners are on the list for admission to the Sterkfontein mental hospital.

This is revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a written reply to my questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

The backlog has worsened as a previous reply to my questions in August 2015 indicated that there were 138 male patients awaiting mental evaluation for trial, which would take between 8 to 12 months.

The long waiting time leads to delays in many court cases which get repeatedly postponed because psychiatric evaluations have not been done.

Ramokgopa says that steps to reduce waiting times for admittance at Sterkfontein include close liaison with the courts and National Health to fast-track the process, increasing the admission beds from 40 to 45, and the employment of more psychiatrists.

These efforts will help, but more measures are needed to curb the backlog which has grown alarmingly.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, 14 March 2017