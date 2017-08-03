DA says this means 11 teachers are still serving in their posts while awaiting their disciplinary outcome

Only 3 out of 14 teachers so far found guilty of sexual assault

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed that out of 14 reported school teachers, only three have so far been found guilty of sexual assault and/or indecent behaviour. Eleven school teachers are still serving in their posts whilst awaiting their disciplinary outcome.

Also, until now no punishment has been imposed on the three teachers who were found guilty.

The Gauteng Education Department has not taken strong action nor expedited the process of disciplinary hearings for sexual assault offences.

The DA is of the view that cases of such nature should be swiftly resolved and be addressed with seriousness. We cannot have alleged perpetrators remain in the system due to lack of prioritization of sexual assault cases.

Allegations of sexual assault or indecent behaviour must be handled carefully as school learners cannot be subjected to secondary victimisation by the accused teachers.

The department must protect learners to ensure that learning and teaching take place in a conducive environment.

MEC Lesufi needs to address these cases and ensure that departmental officials are not sitting on their hands in dealing with cases of sexual assault.

Learners face long-term psychological damage due to slow-paced justice meted out by the Gauteng Education Department.

Click here to view the MEC’s response.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 2 August 2017