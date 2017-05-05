Khaya Magaxa says that party continues to protect and preserve white privilege through the machinery of govt

Debate on DA’s racism and anti-transformation agenda

4 May 2017

I rise on behalf of the ANC that has unparalleled credentials in fighting oppression, racial bigotry and all forms of discrimination and injustice. The ANC, as part of the Congress Alliance, waged a relentless struggle against colonial apartheid in SA until the triumph in 1994.

It was this glorious movement that fought against racist oppression and accordingly developed a Bill of Rights in 1943 for full citizenship, land, freedom to trade as well as access to health and decent education. However these African’s Claims demanded “equal opportunity to engage in any occupation, trade or industry…” It further demanded, “Equal pay for equal work, as well as equal opportunity for all work…” And finally, it demanded abolishing of all discriminatory provisions such as the Colour Bar.

The liberation movement was clear and consistent on these demands to end injustice and racial discrimination. For instance, the Freedom Charter of 1955 and the Harare Declaration of 1989 demonstrate the conviction of the Congress Alliance to create “an economic order which shall promote and advance the well-being of all South Africans” as well as guarantees for work and security.

These historic documents culminated into our Constitution adopted by the majority oppressed people in 1996. To give effect to the spirit of the constitution various legislation followed such as the Employment Equity Act, Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment; and Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

These laws were developed to ensure redress and prevent racial discrimination.

The good intensions of the ANC government are constantly undermined by the forces of counter-revolution, amongst others the DA. Under the DA-led Western Cape government this province has become the bastion of racism, both systemic and institutionalised racism. The racist attitudes are entrenched by the DA itself. There is a litany of examples of racist sentiments propagated by DA leadership under the honourable premier Zille. She has a history of instigating racism against indigenous people. Her statements are provocative and abuse the culture of tolerance cultivated during the negotiation process.

Just today she jumped to translate a question to the public protector even after Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane indicated she understood… as if an African cannot understand Afrikaans.

Who can forget that the DA and its predecessors such as the Liberal Party and Progressive Party were collaborators of the apartheid regime and regarded black people as sub-humane? This was demonstrated by its policy of ‘qualified franchise’ for Africans. This meant a fundamental human right to vote should be given to educated Africans only, betraying a government of the people by the people.

Let us look at the pattern of racist statements by the premier. She once claimed that people of Masiphumelele steal rubbish bins and take them to the Eastern Cape. She later called Africans refugees.

Most recently she exposed her adoration for colonial apartheid. The ignorance of the DA will not go unnoticed in the eyes of the electorate. DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe protected the premier and their days are numbered. He is reportedly to have said “Zille is too busy to be suspended”. This spat in the face of DA leader Mmusi Maimane who was unequivocal that Zille transgressed her own party code of conduct. The rules of natural justice don’t seem to work in the DA.

The DA veteran and former Chief Whip Douglas Gibson said Zille’s shelf life is over and she must retire. I want to take it further and say she must resign or be dismissed.

It is also common knowledge that DA councillors and MP’s follow suit, most recent glaring examples were seen in Sea Point and Hout Bay displaying their disdain for Black people in general. They called for action against poor Black people in Cape Town.

Therefore, the rise of the racist incidents in Cape Town in particular can be directly attributed to the DA. We place the blame for deteriorating race relations at the door step of the premier and her reactionary DA.

Those in the DA benches cannot deny this truth because racism exists even inside the DA. Its erstwhile leaders Gareth Van Onslen and Lindiwe Mazibuko confirmed the fact that DA is a racist party.

The heightening racist incidents in public places are inspired by the racist attitude of DA.

Black people are denied opportunities for inclusive low-cost housing closer work opportunities and the case in point is the Sea Point Tafelberg site debacle that exposed the DA’s anti-poor attitude.

The DA failed to provide the most basic services to poor Black communities due to its preoccupation with maintaining White privilege in the leafy suburbs. The poor majority still live in squalid conditions - without decent sanitation, housing, electricity and water.

Our people constantly live under severe threats of disasters proper interventions by the DA government. People are kept in indecent, inhumane and over-concentrated community halls for many months which strip them of their dignity. No White person could ever be subjected to what the majority Black people suffer daily. That’s the stark contradiction of the DA reality today. The DA pretends to care for the poor only to secure their votes.

It is obvious that the DA is deliberately frustrating and blocking transformation in general.

Evidence from the 16th Commission for Employment Equity report indicates that in the Western Cape White Males occupy 63,2% of Top Management Posts while their female counterparts occupy 14%. Similarly, White males occupy 43,8% senior management posts and again their female counterparts occupy 21,4%. All other population groups combined, in both categories, do not even come close to the representation of Whites.

This regression is institutionalized and systematically implemented to frustrate the project of building a non-racial, non-sexist society.

Lest we forget, the honourable Zille has perpetrated this trend since assuming the reigns of Cape Town and later Whale Street. It is Zille who fired most Black executives in Cape Town and purged competent Black executives in the provincial government.

She worked very hard to undermine the spirit of our Constitution whilst pretending to be a constitutionalist. It is not surprising as many liberals act in a fashion that is contradictory… They go to a meeting to save water in the drought time, but they first wash their cars against restrictions with hose pipes!

The DA continues to protect and preserve white privilege through the machinery of government.

Madame Zille finally stopped the pretence to be progressive by throwing the gauntlet where she stands on colonial apartheid.

This proves that lies and deceit have shot legs. The DA must now stop pretending and declare it the actual enemy of the poor.

Issued by the ANC WCape, 4 May 2017