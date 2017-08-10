Motion was eighth attempt by the DA to remove ANC govt through a soft coup in parliament

PARLIAMENT REJECTS ATTEMPT TO COLLAPSE GOVERNMENT

The Parliamentary Caucus of the African National Congress welcomes Parliament’s rejection of the DA’s motion of no confidence in President Zuma in the National Assembly today. While we respect the right of any party to table a motion of no confidence in terms of section 102 (2) of the Constitution, we reiterate that we will never endorse or vote in favour of any motion that seeks to cripple our country.

This motion marks the eighth attempt by the DA to remove the ANC government through a soft coup in Parliament. It has been the publicly stated intention of the opposition to manipulate the Legislature, usurp the Constitution, so as to collapse Government, deter service delivery and sow seeds of chaos in society to ultimately grab power.

As we have stated, we have full confidence in our members of parliament to defeat this motion. We have successfully now done so.

The ANC does not take lightly the public grievances around corruption and state capture as these are genuine and legitimate concerns. We reiterate that further investigation from all arms of the state including the judiciary must be conducted to unearth wrong doing and the people responsible.

Parliament, for its part, must ensure that thorough investigations through various committee processes of oversight are conducted into matters of public discomfort. Those found guilty of wrong doing must face consequences including prosecution.

Statement issued by the Office of the Chief Whip, 8 August 2017