Party says Mbalula must devise a strategy to safeguard this national key point from opportunistic criminals

OR Tambo shooting testament to poor policing strategy

16 May 2017

The brazen shooting that happened at OR Tambo Airport last night is indicative of a lack of police intelligence in safeguarding South Africa’s busiest ports of entry.

Over recent months, more and more incidents of crime, such as muggings, heists, and hijackings have played out at OR Tambo. Travellers from the airport have also been followed home or to their hotels and been have been attacked.

It is unacceptable that criminals armed with military grade weapons feel that they can commit crimes with impunity. This speaks volumes of the sub-standard level of policing within the OR Tambo precinct.

Not only is OR Tambo the first port of call for most international visitors, but it also a national key point.

Given the spike in crime, and the violent nature of the crimes committed, it is imperative that the South African Police Service (SAPS) come up with more sophisticated ways in which to tackle criminals.

National Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, must devise a strategy to safeguard this national key point from opportunistic criminal elements who have no regard for the rule of law or human life.

Issued by Michele Clarke, DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Community Safety, 16 May 2017